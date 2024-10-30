Nigerian National League (NNL) has released its scheduled matches for the upcoming 2024/2025 season, announcing that the star match of the season which kicks off on November, 30 will be between Abakaliki FC and Madiba FC.

According to the draws conducted on the sidelines of its pre-season seminar yesterday at the Remo Stars Sports Complex Ikenne, Ogun State, Match Day 1 of Conference A will see Sporting Lagos be on bye while Solution FC battles Rovers FC.

First Bank of Lagos will host Osun United with Gateway of Abeokuta meeting Godswill Akpabio FC just as Kun Khalifa of Owerri will play host to Emalex of Owo and Abakiliki FC meeting Madiba FC.

In Southern Conference B, Smart City will be on bye on Day 1 while Edel FC meet Abia Comets , I472 will host Igbado FC. Beyond Fc will host Dakkada, Warri Wolves square up with Crown FC while Ijele hosts Inter Lagos.

In some of the Conference C and D matches, Sokoto FC will host Makantaki Care, Zamfara plays Wikki Tourists, Kebbi Utd hosts Sporting Supreme while Barau FC welcomes Mighty Jets to Kano

NNL chairman George Aluo said the draw became necessary following discussion with stakeholders of the league.

“We are doing our best to ensure the new season is even better than the last one,” he said.