Plateau State governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has disclosed that the upgrading of Government Secondary School Mangun to Federal Science, Technical College in Mangu LGA will boost skills acquisition, career and life long learning opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

The governor stated this during the school’s handover ceremony to the federal government. He described the feat as another turning point in the present administration’s commitment to revamping the state’s education sector.

Governor Mutfwang who was represented by the commissioner for Housing and Urban Development Hon. Ubandoma Laven emphasised that the state government, under his watch is committed to changing the dynamics of education across the state and sought for cooperation to achieve the set goals.

He pointed out that the world today is driven by technology, stressing that society needs this kind of technical college for vocational training and skills development of youths who are the leaders of tomorrow.

According to him, upgrading the Secondary School to Federal Science, Technical College is a welcome development for the government and people of Plateau, as graduates from the college will acquire skills that will make them self-sufficient and , in turn, contribute their quota to the state’s economic growth.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his magnanimity in approving the upgrading of the school to enable youths from the state to be craft and skills-oriented with a view to add value to themselves and their immediate society and beyond.

He explained that the college’s impact on the people of the state and the entire country is enormous because the environment in which the college is located allows for conducive learning.

He further disclosed the government has approved the construction of a 200-bed space hotel, four blocks of laboratory and an e-library, adding that in the future, the College will be a technological hub in the state and the entire country.

The governor also reiterated that his administration will not rest on its oars when it comes to restoring the lost glory of education in the state.

President of Government Secondary School Mangun Old Students Association and former director of protocol, Mr Sunday Bigs, commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the federal government, other stakeholders and the host community for achieving this feat.