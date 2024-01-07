The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 43-year-old pastor, Clinton John, for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl (name withheld) in the Agbado area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, in a statement to the press in Ota on Saturday, provided details of the incident.

Odutola said that a family residing in Giwa Agbado reported the case of alleged defilement involving their 16-year-old daughter at the Agbado Divisional Police Station.

The family, concerned about their daughter’s recurring infections and alarming behaviour, suspected her involvement in sexual intercourse.

Upon investigation, the girl eventually revealed that Pastor John, associated with the Mega Healing Ministry, had been engaging in sexual activities with her since November 2022. The victim disclosed that the pastor had threatened her with harm if she exposed their illicit affair.

“Their daughter further stated that the pastor threatened to kill her if she ever revealed the cagey affair to anyone,” added the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

“During interrogation, the suspect, Clinton John, confessed to the crime, acknowledging that he had repeatedly engaged in unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl.

“The rape survivor has been provided with medical forms for necessary treatment and examination.

The suspect is slated to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for a thorough and discreet investigation,” he said.

(NAN)