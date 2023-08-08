The Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) has condemned the alleged murder of one of its members, Dr. Ogechi Ezeagu, even as it demanded that justice be done.

Ezeagu, a resident of Bwari in Bwari Area Council of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, lost her life during a scuffle with her husband on July 10, 2023, according to her family.

NOA, in a statement signed by its President, Dr. Anderson Chimeziri, sympathised with her family and the Optometry community in Nigeria.

Chimeziri called on the concerned authorities in the Federal Capital Territory and the Inspector General of Police to intervene in the matter.

He also urged the National Assembly, the National Human Rights Commission, Law Enforcement Agencies, Ministry of Women Affairs, Civil Society Groups, Non-Governmental Organizations, and well-meaning Nigerians to join hands in ensuring that perpetrators of crime against vulnerable people as well as their enablers were punished.

“Nigerian Optometric Association will not let this lie low as we shall put measures in place to safeguard our women members.

“We are already collaborating with Women Optometrists in Nigeria (WON) to provide legal services that will protect our female members whether single or married from abuse of any kind.

“The welfare of our members is our utmost priority. NOA has set up a committee on Women Affairs to liaise with existing bodies and interface with gender based activists to protect our women members from harassment and abuse.

“We are closely monitoring the case of Dr. Ezeagu’s murder and shall respond as the need arises. Enough is Enough,” the statement said.