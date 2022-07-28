Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) limited and TotalEnergies EP Nigeria limited have kicked off the construction of a technical workshop for Government Technical College, Port Harcourt.

They are also providing the school a two-storey building of 25-block classrooms and a modern two-storey 200-bed students’ hostel.

At the groundbreaking in Port Harcourt yesterday, the managing director of TotalEnergies, Mike Sangster said the three projects were in in fulfilment of company’s commitment to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) priority on Human Capital Development (HCD).

Sangster, who was represented by the deputy managing director in-charge of Port Harcourt district, Guillaume Dulout, said the projects were being embarked upon under company’s Ikike offshore development project.

He said, “We are embarking on the projects under our Ikike offshore development project. The HCD projects are designed to upgrade the standard of the infrastructure in the school, create a good learning atmosphere, improve the standard of living for the students as well as equip the vocational students with life skills.”

“It represents our full alignment with the initiatives of the NCDMB board to develop technical expertise and professionalism in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.”

The TotalEnergies boss explained that while the cornerstone of the technical workshop would be laid immediately, that of the 25-block classroom building and the 200-bed students hostel, will follow in phases.

He said, “Today, we will lay the cornerstone for the technical workshop. The 200-bed hostel and 25-block classroom will follow in phases.

“As expected, the success recorded by Ikike demonstrates team work at its best. This is what TotalEnergies and our partners want to replicate as we deepen our collaboration with NCDMB in the area of technical education, with the ground-breaking today.”