Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has debunked reports of gunshots in Dantata Bridge and Minister’s Hill sections of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, who reacted to inquiries about the reported gunshots in those axis, said the commissioner of police, CP Babaji Sunday, had directed investigation into sources of “countless maliciously crafted and panic-generating writeups.”

She said, “The attention of the FCT police command has been drawn to a series of erroneous write ups and publications making the rounds, especially on social media spaces, suggesting that there was heavy gunfire simultaneously around Dantata Bridge in Lugbe and Minister’s Hills in Maitama on 26th July, 2022 at about 7:38pm.

“Following the receipt of the news, the command’s intelligence and tactical assets drifted to the scene where the news was found false.

“Having maintained monitoring and surveillance of the area all night, and with the intelligence at the disposal of the command, it is important to categorically state that the news is on every scale unfounded and should be disregarded.

“Members of the public are therefore enjoined to eschew the generation and promulgation of fake/ unverified news and go about their lawful business without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters.”

Meanwhile, CP Sunday while reassuring residents of an unalloyed commitment to the safety of all and sundry in the FCT, called for calm noting that an investigation has commenced into the sources of this and many other maliciously crafted write-ups targeted at promoting panic and apprehension in the Territory.

He urged residents to only believe information released from official stables, noting that while the police continue its quest on bringing crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the Territory, residents are urged to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.