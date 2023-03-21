Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara State, Prof Shuaibu AbdulRaheem, has congratulated the winner of the election, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the All Progressives Congress( APC).

AbdulRaheem described the outcome of the election as a reflection of the people’s acceptance of the governor’s mode of administration.

He thanked the people of the state, the traditional rulers, the academia, students and business community for believing in the future of the state.

AbdulRaheem urged the people of the state to continue their support for the governor in order to ensure that the state witnesses more socio – economic transformation.