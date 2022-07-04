Benue State government has said that no life was lost in the accident involving Governor Samuel Ortom’s convoy in the early hours of yesterday in Karu Flyover, Nyanya area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, Terver Akase who make the clarification in a statement explained that the governor’s convoy was on its way from Abuja to Makurdi after accompanying him to the airport for his trip to United Kingdom when a Golf car collided with one of the security vehicles.

While quoting the governor as commending all concerned Nigerians for the numerous calls received, the media adviser said, “The governor has already arrived safely in the United Kingdom.”

According to him, “Governor Ortom has been invited as a special guest at two international summits this week in the United Kingdom and the United States of America.”

He said the events will focus on peace-building, social justice and sustainable development in Nigeria, as well as other parts of the world.

“The summit in the United Kingdom which commences tomorrow Monday July 04, 2022, is put together by the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, while that in the United States is organised by the International Committee on Nigeria (ICON),” he added.