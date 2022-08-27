The permanent secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Tertiary Education, Hajia Sidiqat Alaya, is dead.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Hajia Alaya died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, expressed sadness over the death of Hajia Alaya.

“It is with sadness but absolute trust in the judgment of our creator that we receive the passing of this great bureaucrat and serving Permanent Secretary in the Kwara State Ministry of Tertiary Education,” the governor said in the statement on Saturday.

“The sudden death of this hard working and brilliant bureaucrat is a great depletion in the ranks of the state’s workforce, especially the leadership cadre of which she was. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and all our dutiful civil servants in the state at this lonely moment.

“We beseech Allah, exalted is He, to grant Hajia Sidikat Alaya Al-jannah Firdaus and comfort her family. We all take solace in her being one of our best whose memory of commitment to duty and service to humanity will remain evergreen,” AbdulRazaq added.

Also, the management of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, said it received the news of the passing of the permanent secretary with great shock.

The management in a statement signed by the director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, described the deceased as an excellent administrator who paid attention to details in order to ensure the smooth running of institutions under her ministry.

“She was a warm, accommodating, motherly figure who made interacting with the Ministry seamless. Hajia Alaya will be thoroughly missed as the entire university community mourns her death.

“We fervently pray that as we remember her in positive ways, Allah forgives all her sins and grants her soul repose in Jannatul Firdaus.

“Also, the governing council, management, staff and students of Kwara State University commiserate with His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; the Commissioner of Tertiary Education, Dr. Afeez Abolore Alabi; the State Executive Council, and the entire people of Kwara State on the loss of an illustrious, dedicated and wonderful woman who was committed to the development of her state,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, as at the time of this report, LEADERSHIP gathered that her corpse was being transported to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital for burial.