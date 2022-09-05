The chief of staff, government house, Port Harcourt, Emeka Woke has said there were no plans to clampdown on supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in the state.

He spoke as the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state accused the PDP of using the resources of the state, to mobilize mercenaries to attend a permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) collection sensitization rally in Opobo/Nkoro local government area of the state.

Senator Lee Maeba, who was represented Rivers South East district in the National Assembly, who is a leading supporter of Atiku in the state, had, in a media report, alleged that a meeting was held at the government house, Port Harcourt, to clampdown on him and others.

But, at a rally, which was organised by a pro-PDP group, the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) at Opobo Town, Woke described Maeba’s allegation that his life was under threat, as “a spurious tale concocted by a deranged mind.”

He stated categorically that there was no such plan to clampdown or eliminate any person in the state, pointing out that such character was not in the DNA of the present administration.

The governor’s aide urged those who were not popular and vast in grassroot politics, to leave it for those who know the game, rather than making frivolous claims.

Woke said, “On my way here, I read from Punch newspaper, one man that is unable to come home, called Ledogo, saying he will not come home again to campaign for PDP presidential candidate. He said the reason that he will not come was because I held a meeting in government house that any time he comes to Rivers State, he should be killed.

“My brothers, such thing did not happen and it will not happen. Any person that cannot come to Rivers State should look for a better excuse and not killing excuse. This government, we don’t kill anybody. We have never and will never kill anybody. Please if you don’t have strength, tell your people that you don’t have strength.”