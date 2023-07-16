No Re-orientation, No Patriotism

Nigerians are a rare breed — at once contemptuous of their country and fiercely defensive of it. When arguing among themselves, Nigerians criticise their country viciously as if the country means nothing to them. Well, it doesn’t— because it hasn’t bothered to achieve an emotional bonding with the younger generation who account for three-quarters of the population. And, conversely, the country does mean a lot to its citizens because, although they are fiercely critical of it, they are proud enough of its past and its potentials to defend it against ‘foreign attacks’.

Don’t take my word for it. Check out Naija netizens. Nigerians in cyberspace are the ones taking their country to the cleaners by themselves. A foreign commentator is not permitted the same privilege. Any foreign criticism, even when true and verifiable, is, by some strange logic to which many Nigerians subscribe, the ranting of either an interloper, a racist or a paid agent provocateur.

Whereas the older generation of Nigerians have many reasons to be loyal to their country, young Nigerians have not been that lucky. Since the rude intervention of the military in governance, ethical standards have nose-dived. Young people hear stories of the many benefits their parents enjoyed as students in the 50s, 60s and 70s. When they compare those stories with their squalid surroundings and woe-be-gone experiences while growing up, they see no reason why they should love a country that treats them with so much disdain.

Our values as a people have broken down. Standards have fallen. The children we have raised in these tremulous times have become adults and the serial idiocies we fed them with have graduated to become peculiar insanities of which we are ashamed, but whose source we are shy to acknowledge as the man in the mirror.

When a typical ‘Japa’ returnee lands at the Nigerian airport in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, or Port-Harcourt, he encounters immigration and customs officials begging for alms. How is that supposed to make him feel? He looks into the eyes of foreigners on the other queue and he sees bewilderment. What beggars’ colony is this, for crying out loud? He cannot even use the restroom in peace. There are beggars everywhere all over the pee-point offering either a kettle to rinse your unmentionables or tissue paper to wipe your hands.

Those who are returning after decades to spend their retirement in the land of the forebears are waylaid at the seaports where they are forced to pay a litany of bribes in order to clear their personal effects. The situation is akin to paying a penalty for ever thinking of returning home!