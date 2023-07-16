Ogbe-Ijoh Vs Aladja: Delta Communities Boundary War Of No End

Tensions have escalated in Ogbe-Ijoh community, located in Warri South West, and Aladja community in Udu local government areas. The source of the tension was an attack carried out by suspected hoodlums from Ogbe-Ijoh community, who opened fire on Aladja community in the early hours of the day.

Aladja is an Urhobo community situated in Udu Local Government Area, while Ogbe-Ijoh, as its name suggests, belongs to the Ijaw ethnic group and serves as the administrative headquarters of Warri South-West local government area in Delta State. These two communities have been entangled in a boundary dispute that has persisted for decades, despite recently signing a peace accord. Nevertheless, the prospect of a truce remains distant.

The palpable tension revolves around competing claims of land ownership. The two ethnic groups have been engaged in a cold war over the disputed land. Leaders from both communities have resorted to pointing fingers at each other. At one point, Ogbe-Ijoh issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Aladja community, demanding their relocation and claiming ownership of the land. The Ogbe-Ijoh community’s youth leadership even wrote a warning letter to the state government, urging them to compel Aladja community to vacate the land. They threatened to employ any means necessary to force them out. In response to the ultimatum, the Aladja community alerted the state government, describing Ogbe-Ijoh’s demand as sacrilegious and insulting. They warned that the eviction order would invite another round of bloody conflict between the two communities.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Ejovbo Ashe, secretary general Kingsley Krokele, and publicity secretary Diemuare Olokpa, the Aladja community called on Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to intervene and restrain the Ogbe-Ijoh youths to prevent further escalation of the crisis. They recounted how the land currently occupied by the Ijaws in Ogbe-Ijoh was given to them by the people of Aladja after being evicted from Warri GRA by a British Captain James in 1908. They lamented that the Ogbe-Ijoh people may have forgotten their history and the generosity of the Aladja community. They urged Ogbe-Ijoh to reclaim their land in Warri and not cause trouble for Aladja.

The Aladja community cautioned Ogbe-Ijoh to cease their acts of intimidation and allow peace to prevail. They emphasized their readiness to defend themselves and the