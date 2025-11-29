The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has pledged to mobilise nationwide public support for the effective implementation of the federal government’s tax reforms, which take effect in January 2026 with the commencement of the new Tax Act.

Advertisement

Director-general of NOA, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, made the commitment on Saturday in Abuja when the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, led by its chairman, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, paid a courtesy visit to the Agency.

Issa-Onilu expressed concern over the rapid spread of fake news and misconceptions about the new tax laws, noting that technology has made it easier for misinformation to circulate.

Advertisement

He stressed the need to enlighten Nigerians on the benefits of the reforms, saying many of the wrong narratives originated either from genuine ignorance or from individuals seeking to undermine government efforts.

According to him, the new Tax Act contains several advantages for citizens and businesses, including addressing the long-standing issue of double taxation affecting companies, workers, traders, and investors across the country.

The NOA boss highlighted the Agency’s extensive national reach through its network of state, zonal, and local offices equipped with trained personnel who engage in grassroots mobilisation and public sensitisation.

He said the Agency’s communication strength lies in its ability to understand Nigeria’s diverse demographics and deploy tailored communication strategies to effectively engage different groups.

Issa-Onilu also noted that the NOA enjoys strong partnerships with media organisations nationwide.

He further revealed that the Agency is leveraging modern technology—including artificial intelligence—to improve communication of government policies.

Earlier, Tax Reforms Committee Chairman, Taiwo Oyedele, said the visit was aimed at seeking the NOA’s support in disseminating accurate information about the new tax laws and countering widespread misinformation, especially at the grassroots.

Oyedele expressed concern about distorted narratives being spread among farmers and other rural dwellers, describing such misinformation as an attempt to make citizens “hate the government ignorantly.”

He stressed the need for simplified messaging that highlights the benefits of the reforms for various groups—including farmers, students, professionals, and business owners—in order to counter misleading content circulating online.

Oyedele said he was confident that once Nigerians are properly sensitised and understand the value of the reforms, resistance to the new tax law would diminish.

At the end of the meeting, both parties agreed to establish a joint committee between the NOA and the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms to coordinate nationwide communication and public enlightenment on the tax reforms.

The visit featured the presentation of the new tax laws to the NOA DG by the Tax Reforms Committee, as well as the presentation of the National Value Charter plaque to Chairman Taiwo Oyedele by the NOA leadership.

The Tax Reforms Bill, aimed at simplifying and strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal system, was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in June this year.

“We launched our own version of ChatGPT called CLHEEAN, a special voice/chat assistant where Nigerians can get authentic information on all government policies,” he said, adding that these tools would support the Committee’s sensitisation effort.

“We have done mapping across the country for engagements with all Nigerians; that is why we can engage groups such as associations, CSOs, traders unions, leaders, women groups, youths and many others,” he said. “Our staff are usually chosen from among the people, so the people trust them. That is part of the advantage we have.”

“We work with over 200 radio stations and partner with 36 television stations, broadcasting in about 72 local languages,” he stated.