Netflix has released trailer for what might be Noah Centineo’s first action flick The Recruit.

Contrary to Colin Farrell’s 1990s film of same title which is darker, Centineo’s version is a comedy action which plays around the youthfulness of his character and all about growing into and learning on the job.

The trailer shows Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) a fledgling lawyer of just three days in the CIA, saddled with the responsibility of addressing cases of people who have threatened to reveal sensitive CIA details unless presented a favourable deal.

However, the cases aren’t as simple as they seem, and events escalate as the young lawyer is either kidnapped, trapped between flying bullets, or tortured as he throws himself into the deep end again and again to prove his mettle.

From the stables of the directors of Bourne Identity (Douglas Eric Liman) comes this fun and deprecating action flick. The fact that Centineo who have always played ‘the hot guy’ in teenage films as The Perfect Boyfriend, Swipe, To All The Boys I Have Loved trilogy, is not set up to play “the cool, hard spy” rather an inexperienced young adult figuring his way around the spy world and being himself while doing so, comes across honestly onscreen. Not to mention, drawing his fans to delightfully to support and see how this new role works for him.

The Recruit is set to stream exclusively on Netflix from December 16.