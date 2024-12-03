The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that its record-breaking recovery of 753 duplexes and other apartments on Plot 109 Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja were unclaimed by anyone, hence thr forfeiture of the properties.

The EFCC said it was making the clarification after allegation of cover-up of the identity of the owners of the estate suspected to be built with proceeds of corruption.

The anti-graft agency further said the company flagged by its investigations denied ownership of the estate following publications made in leading national newspapers and on that basis, it approached the court for an order of final forfeiture which Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court granted on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Part of the EFCC statement signed by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, read that “the commentaries of reform-minded Nigerians to the commission’s painstaking efforts in securing the final forfeiture of the Estate to the Federal Government of Nigeria, are appreciated. However, the denigration of such efforts by Omowole Sowore and his think-same and act-same, is unacceptable and grossly un-charitable.

“The allegation of cover-up of the identity of the promoters of the estate stands logic on the head in the sense that the proceedings for the forfeiture of the estate were in line with Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act which is a civil proceeding that allows for action-in-rem rather than action-in-personam. The former allows legal actions against a property and not an individual, especially in a situation of an unclaimed property. This Act allows you to take up a forfeiture proceeding against a chattel that is not a juristic person. This is exactly what the commission did in respect of the estate.

“The proceedings that yielded the final forfeiture of the estate were products of actionable intelligence available to the commission. The company flagged by our investigations denied ownership of the estate following publications made in leading national newspapers. On the basis of this, the commission approached the court for an order of final forfeiture which Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court granted on Monday, December 2, 2024.

“The expectation of the EFCC from citizen Sowore is a patriotic appreciation of its efforts in securing such a landmark forfeiture. It is shocking that the activist is not concerned about the systemic lassitude and unhelpful permissiveness that allowed such a monstrous corrupt act in the first instance.

“Nigerians should gear up more against lapses and loopholes in our system that continue to make the nation vulnerable to corrupt tendencies. The EFCC will continue to safeguard the financial space of the nation against manipulators and organised brigandage.

“It is important to note that the substantive criminal investigation on the matter still continues. It will be unprofessional of the EFCC to go to town by mentioning names of individuals whose identities were not directly linked to any title document of the properties. The EFCC is unwavering in its no-sacred-cow approach to every matter and together we will make Nigeria greater.”