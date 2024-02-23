Victor Osimhen’s superb goal against Barcelona at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday’s night has been nominated for the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week award.

Osimhen’s strike cancelled out Robert Lewandowski’s goal to earn the hosts.

It was a matchup between high-scoring centre forwards Robert Lewandowski and Victor Osimhen and both strikers found the net in a 1-1 draw between Barcelona and Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Lewandowski shot through the legs of Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and inside the near post on the hour mark for his 93rd goal in the top club competition. Osimhen replied 15 minutes later with a shot from near the penalty spot after leaving his marker on the ground for his sixth goal in Napoli’s last six home matches in the Champions League.

Barcelona Forward, Robert Lewandowski, PSV Eindhoven’s Donyell Malen and Porto’s Gelano are the other players in contention for the award.

It was Osimhen’s first game for Napoli after returning from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he helped Nigeria win the silver medal.