Thousands of youths from the North-Central zone yesterday held a rally and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari for Senator Kassim Shettima’s removal as the All Progressives Congress vice-presidential candidate.

The group, under the aegis of North Central Progressives Youth (NCPY) urged the president to intervene and replace Shettima with a Christian for the good of the party and Nigeria.

The rally, which commenced at the Unity Fountain and culminated at the Presidential Villa, had in attendance youths from the six North-Central states and the Federal Capital Territory.

In his address, the group’s president, Comrade Musa Attah, said President Buhari had etched his name in history due to achievements in infrastructure, anti-corruption and good governance.

Attah, however, said the president must protect his legacies by working towards a worthy successor that can consolidate his gains.

“Mr President, on numerous occasions you have promised to bequeath a democratic system imbued with workable institutional structures that will stand the test of time. True to your word, the nation’s electoral system has been revolutionised.

“Mr President, your footprints will never be forgotten in the area of infrastructure. The fact that there’s still a country called Nigeria is due to your resilience despite the mirage of security challenges. We are also coping with the global economic crisis. Meanwhile, the trial of the suspended accountant-general of the federation and many others have proven your zero tolerance for corruption. There are no sacred cows.

“Yet your biggest legacy will be your successor. Whoever takes over from you will either consolidate on some of these gains achieved in the last seven years or dissuade them all. As a progressive nation, we wouldn’t want the latter. And that is why we are beckoning on you to call the ruling All Progressives Congress to order as regards its presidential candidates,” he said.

Describing the party’s presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, as a “man loved and adored by Nigerians”, Attah added that the former Lagos governor had demonstrated capacity over the years and is primed to build on Buhari’s legacies.

But according to the youth leader, the only obstacle is Senator Shettima – who is of the same faith as the presidential candidate.

He said, “Tinubu’s alliance with Shettima may just be his undoing. In the face of unprecedented disunity, the same faith ticket is a disregard for the country’s fragility and would further polarize the nation. Sections 14 and 15 of the Constitution talk about Federal Character. The question is does the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket fit into that Federal Character? As they say in law, you can’t come to equity without clean hands. He who wants equity must do equity. Is there equity in that Muslim-Muslim choice?”