House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on International Boundary Dispute between Cameroon and Nigeria, led by its chairperson, has sought the support of the Armed Forces to resolve the dispute.

The committee chairman Hon. Beni Lar made the appeal yesterday during a courtesy visit to the chief of defence staff (CDS), general Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

In a statement by the director Defence Information, Brig.-Gen Tukur Gusau, Hon. Lar said the committee was established as a result of a motion on the case of displacement of Boki local government area of Rivers State by Cameroun.

She added that the house has, following this action, resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to “investigate and assess the case for thorough understanding of the situation and to ensure maximum security for the disputed territory”.

The committee commiserated with the CDS on the recent loss of military personnel in Imo state.

The committee noted that it is also mandated to ensure maximum security is in place in the dispute areas.

Lar also commended the CDS and Armed Forces of Nigeria over the significant improvement of security during his short time as Chief of Defence Staff.

Responding, the CDS, pledged to provide adequate security and logistics support to the committee.

Gen. Musa thanked the National Assembly for its continued support to Armed Forces, particularly, in the area of appropriation.

He noted that although the job given to the committee is daunting, he expressed his confidence in the ability of the personalities involved to do a thorough job.