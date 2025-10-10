The Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has approved the appointment of Professor Uduma O. Uduma as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

His appointment takes effect from February 11 2026, following the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor.

Isa Yuguda, Pro Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of NOUN, announced this while briefing the press in Abuja on Friday.

He said the appointment followed the recommendation of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor, which was duly considered and approved by the Governing Council.

“The University is pleased to announce that the Governing Council has approved the appointment of Professor Uduma O. Uduma as the new Vice-Chancellor, effective 11th February 2026,” he said.

He added that Professor Uduma, a Professor of Philosophy and Logic and a Barrister-at-Law, brings to the office a wealth of experience spanning academic leadership, research, and institutional development.

Born on January 30, 1966, Professor Uduma obtained his first degree from the University of Calabar, where he graduated as the best student in his faculty.

He later earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Philosophy from the University of Lagos, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2007.

Professor Uduma has held several key positions at NOUN, including Head of Department, Director of General Studies, Director of Academic Planning, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic).

He also served as Study Centre Director at Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, where he was credited with significantly increasing student enrolment from 496 to over 2,000.

Yuguda further expressed confidence in Professor Uduma’s leadership and academic vision.

“The University looks forward to Professor Uduma’s leadership and vision as he assumes office on 11th February 2026. We are confident that his expertise and experience will drive the University’s continued growth and success going forward.”