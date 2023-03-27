The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full accreditation to the department of Environmental Health Sciences of the Faculty of Health Sciences, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

This was contained in a congratulatory and appreciation letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters and signed by the Dean of the faculty, Prof. Shehu Usman.

The letter reads in some parts, “I humbly write to express my profound appreciation and tremendous support as the members of the Faculty of Health Sciences received the news of full accreditation of the Department of Environmental Health and Nursing Sciences by the National University Commission.

“All this would not be possible without your immeasurable support by granting and providing general faculty renovations, procurement of laboratory equipment and equipping of laboratories for Environmental Health and Nursing Sciences Departments both at Enugu and Ibadan Study Centres and also building of the Environmental Village at Abuja model study centre,” it stated.

The dean also assured the Vice-Chancellor of the faculty’s readiness to key-in to his mission and vision of uplifting the academic status of the university by working hard to maintain the full accreditation status of the two accredited departments.

In a related development, as part of the line up of activities to mark two decades of existence of NOUN, the institution held a round-table discussion to dissect and retrospectively look at the university’s journey thus far.

The landmark event was titled “NOUN in the Nigeria Higher Education System: Impact, Achievements and Next Steps,” and had eminent personalities such as Emeritus Prof. Olugbemiro Jegede, a one-time Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Vincent Ado Tenebe, former NOUN and others.