The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Friday, announced the successful deployment of electronic barrier systems across all terminal access points within the Lagos Port Complex, saying only trucks with valid Eto-issued call-up tickets will be granted access into the port terminals.

With the introduction of the electronic barrier system, the NPA said, it is reinforcing its vision of positioning Nigeria as the hub for maritime logistics and sustainable port services in Africa.

It also effectively eliminates unauthorised entries, strengthens gate control operations, and reduces the gridlock that has historically plagued the Apapa corridor.

The NPA announced that as of September 1, 2025, all terminals within the Lagos Port Complex commenced full live operations using the Integrated Electronic Barrier System. According to the authority, the transition represents a milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward digital transformation of maritime logistics.

“This milestone represents a significant advancement in the authority’s drive for enhanced automation and modernisation of port infrastructure in Nigeria,” the NPA stated, adding that, the move aligns with the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business agenda.

The authority explained that, the initiative not only promotes transparency and accountability but also improves operational efficiency, strengthens truck traffic management, and creates a more secure business environment.

The NPA explained that, the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to modernise port operations, strengthen traffic management, and improve transparency in access control. The authority noted that, the installation of the barriers followed extensive consultations with key industry stakeholders, particularly on the challenge of unauthorised truck diversions.

Such diversions, it explained, had long disrupted traffic flow around the ports, hindered terminal efficiency, and negatively affected overall productivity.

“To ensure seamless coordination and transparency in truck movements, the electronic barriers have been fully integrated with the Eto Electronic Call-Up System, managed by Messrs Trucks Transit Parks Limited,” the statement read.