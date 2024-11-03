Managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has said the authority has what it takes to make the marítime sector the mainstay of the nation’s economy.

The MD disclosed this when the deputy national president of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Afam Chukwuma, and the national leadership of the association informed him of his nomination as the keynote speaker of its Silver Jubilee Anniversary scheduled to hold in November.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday, the NPA boss also stated that the sector must fast track its growth and expansion to catch up with the population growth.

“We have all it takes to make maritime the mainstay of the economy, and stakeholders like NAGAFF are key to our success. We must fast track our growth and expansion to catch up with the fast pace of our population growth.

“This growth in capacity has to reflect in the ship side of the business and the cargo side. We are poised to surpass our current performance trajectory, and we will collaborate more seriously with NAGAFF in this regard,” he assured.