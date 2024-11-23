The National Population Commission (NPC) has embarked on the 2024 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) Survey, a critical data-gathering initiative aimed at addressing the high rates of under-five and maternal mortality in Nigeria.

The exercise, which commenced on November 4 and will conclude on December 15, was being conducted across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, NPC chairman, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, emphasised the importance of the study, which aimed to uncover the causes and contributing factors to deaths among children under five years and women of reproductive age.

“This survey provides vital data for policymakers to design effective health interventions to curb these preventable deaths,” he said.

The 2024 VASA survey targets 4,879 cases, including 2,537 under-five mortality cases, of which 31% are neonates and 69% are older children.

A total of 26 teams, comprising interviewers, supervisors, and quality managers, were conducting both qualitative and quantitative assessments.

The study involves household interviews, group discussions, and in-depth community assessments, focusing on patterns of care-seeking, social factors, and received interventions.

The 2024 survey marks the third edition of the VASA study, following previous editions in 2014 and 2019. It builds on data from the 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) and is expected to provide national and zonal-level insights into maternal and child mortality causes.

The NPC is conducting the study in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health, USAID, ICF, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), and the Ministry of Women Affairs.

Hon. Kwarra lauded the stakeholders and urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, community members, and security agencies to support the exercise.

“The success of the VASA survey relies on the cooperation of all Nigerians. This data is not just for planning but a step toward sustainable development and saving lives,” Kwarra added.

According to the NDHS, Nigeria’s under-five mortality rate stands at 110 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The VASA survey seeks to address this grim statistic by identifying root causes and driving actionable solutions.

Kwarra also highlighted the indispensable role of the media in spreading awareness.

“The media is our critical partner in ensuring citizens understand and participate fully in this important exercise,” he stated.

Kwara emphasised that the findings from the 2024 VASA survey were expected to shape national health policies and contribute significantly to reducing maternal and child mortality in Nigeria.