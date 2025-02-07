The National Population Commission (NPC) has intensified efforts to address Nigeria’s demographic challenges through renewed partnerships and ongoing leadership restructuring.

Yesterday, NPC Chairman Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra hosted representatives from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Lafiya UK-Nigeria Partnership for a Healthier Future at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Kwarra emphasized the importance of strategic collaborations in harnessing Nigeria’s demographic dividend and enhancing data-driven decision-making.

“Our focus is on building partnerships that provide innovative solutions and improve socio-economic outcomes for Nigerians,” Kwarra stated.

An NPC insider revealed that the discussions explored plans to strengthen technological capacity for population tracking and optimize health-related data for national planning.

FCDO Nigeria Country Representative, Ms Shivani Haria expressed the organisation’s commitment to supporting these initiatives.

“We look forward to working closely with the NPC to promote sustainable solutions that will improve lives across Nigeria,” she said.

Lafiya Partnership national team leader, Dr Usman Gwarzo and NPC director-general Dr. Osifo Tellson Ojogun also participated in the closed-door meeting.

Despite these strategic engagements, NPC is grappling with leadership gaps as the federal commissioner positions for Yobe and Nasarawa states remain vacant.

A senior Commission official disclosed that the Yobe position has remained unfilled since the passing of Mai Aliyu Muhammed in April 2024, while Dr. Silas Ali Agara’s appointment as Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment in July 2024 left the Nasarawa seat vacant.

“The absence of commissioners has hampered grassroots population mobilization efforts in these states,” the source noted.

Efforts are reportedly underway to fill the positions to ensure the Commission’s mandate is fulfilled effectively.

In a related development, Hon Mrs Olukemi Victoria Iyantan was officially welcomed as the new Federal Commissioner for Ondo State on February 3, 2025.

Her appointment, confirmed by the Senate in September 2024, follows the tenure of Prince Garvey Iyantan. Speaking at her welcome ceremony, Kwarra expressed confidence in her leadership.

“We are confident that you will contribute meaningfully to the Commission’s objectives as we strive for accurate and reliable population data for national development,” Kwarra said.

Mrs. Iyantan, who was sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the first Federal Executive Council meeting of the year, pledged to deliver on the Commission’s mandate.

“I am honoured to join the NPC and will do my best to contribute meaningfully to its critical work,” she stated.