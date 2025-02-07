The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has pledged continued support for the rehabilitation and empowerment of the Chibok girls, as Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim commended their resilience and academic achievements at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola, Adamawa State.

During a visit to the university, where sixty-eight survivors of the 2014 abduction are undergoing rehabilitation, the minister highlighted their strength and perseverance in overcoming adversity. She assured them of the government’s commitment to their education, well-being, and successful reintegration into society.

Speaking at the event, Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasized that the visit was aimed at assessing the progress of the girls under AUN’s rehabilitation programme and strengthening the ministry’s collaboration with the institution.

“I want to assure you that everyone here is important, and your voice will be heard. We will work together to ensure that not just you, but all empowered women of Chibok—and indeed all Nigerians—reach their full potential and contribute to the nation’s progress,” she stated.

She further highlighted the Tinubu administration’s commitment to the welfare of vulnerable groups, noting a 1,000 per cent increase in the ministry’s budget to expand support for women, children, and families in need.

“This increase in funding means we can do more for women, children, families, and the vulnerable in Nigeria,” she added.

Praising the Chibok girls for their determination, the minister described them as symbols of resilience, stressing that their ability to rebuild their lives despite their past experiences is a testament to their strength.

“Life comes with challenges, but what matters is the ability to rise above them. You all have done so well for yourselves, and we are here to ensure you continue on this path of growth and success,” she said.

The president of AUN, Professor DeWayne Frazier, also lauded the girls for their academic excellence and adaptability.

“These young women have demonstrated remarkable intelligence and resilience. They have integrated well into the university environment and continue to excel in their fields of study. We are proud to be part of their journey,” he said.

He noted that, despite the trauma of their past experiences, the girls have shown exceptional dedication to their education, proving their capability to contribute meaningfully to society.

The Chibok girls were among the 276 schoolgirls abducted in April 2014 by Boko Haram from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State. The mass abduction sparked global outrage and led to efforts at both national and international levels to rescue and rehabilitate the survivors.

As part of her visit, Minister Sulaiman-Ibrahim presented educational materials and financial assistance to the girls, reinforcing the government’s long-term commitment to their welfare and future aspirations.

The ministry reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring that survivors of insurgency receive quality education, psychosocial support, and economic opportunities, positioning them for a brighter future.