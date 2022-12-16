Federal commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC) for Lagos State Barrister, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, has assured of the commission’s readiness to conduct a credible national population and housing census next year, April 2023.

Salu-Hundeyin stated that the planned census is a unique one as it will be Nigeria’s first digital census as the use of paper work has been eliminated.

Speaking at a capacity building workshop for staff members of both the National Population Commission (NPC) and National Orientation Agency (NOA) held in Lagos, the commissioner noted that the training was aimed at empowering the personnel to deploying the knowledge gained in reaching the difficult terrains in nook and cranny of Lagos State with a view to ensuring that every resident key-in to the census process.

She said the partnership with NOA was to aid in sensitizing every resident of Lagos in preparation for the exercise and also to discourage census migration

“The 2023 Census is a different kind of census as it is going to be Nigeria’s first digital census. All stages of the census process are digitized and electronically driven. The use of paper and paper based entry and recording has been completely eliminated,” says the NPC commissioner.

She added that, “the satellite imageries of the localities were downloaded on the personal digital assistants (PDA), a tablet that was used by the demarcators to carve EAs and was operated based on the census and survey processing (CSPro) software. Every process of the forthcoming Census was carried out digitally and electronically from the EAD to the census first pre-test, second pre-test trial census household numbering and infrastructure capturing.