National Population Commission (NPC) said it would recruit a total of 10,000 adhoc staff nationwide, for the conduct of the trial census, scheduled to hold at the last quarter of June, 2022.

The commission’s census manager, Mr Inuwa Jalingo, revealed this in Abuja at the unveiling of the E-recruitment portal for the trial census.

Jalingo explained that already six local government areas had been selected from the six geopolitical zones of the country for the pilot scheme of the E-recruitment exercise.

He said the E-recruitment portal is geo-fenced, because the application is restricted to only applicants residing in the six selected LGAs, adding that applicants must be living in those six selected LGAs to be able to apply for the trial census exercise.

The six selected LGAs, according to him include, Omeko-Afon in Ogun State (South West), Idemili South in Anambra State (South East), Brass in Bayelsa State (South South), Daura in Katsina State (North West), Karu in Nasarawa State (North Central) and Tongo in Adamawa State (North East).

Inaugurating the E-recruitment portal, the executive chairman of the commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra ,said the event marked the beginning of the online recruitment process whereby Nigerians from all demography and gender could hook on to the website to be provided by the commission to fill the online form and get themselves registered to be recruited.

Kwarra stressed that the need to be fair and transparent in the recruitment process had led the commission to introduce the E-recruitment process and train the officers that would superintend over this important census recruitment process.

He said the quality of the recruitment process would reflect on the quality of the data to be collected and ultimately the success of the 2023 census.