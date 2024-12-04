The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has announced the postponement of its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), initially scheduled to take place from December 3 to 5, 2024. The meeting will now hold from January 24 to 26, 2025.

The postponement follows a request from the sponsor, who, due to unforeseen circumstances, has opted to defer the hosting of the AGM until January 2025.

While this decision was not anticipated, the NRFF Board convened an emergency meeting on Sunday to deliberate on the matter. After thorough discussions, the board agreed to reschedule the AGM in the best interest of all stakeholders.

“We regret to announce the postponement of the meeting initially set for December 3rd to 5th, 2024, to the newly scheduled dates of January 24th to 26th, 2025.

This decision was necessary to ensure the successful hosting of the AGM,” the NRFF stated.

The federation appreciates the understanding and patience of all stakeholders as it works towards a productive and impactful AGM in the new year.