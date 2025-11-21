The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has renewed its partnership with Cross-Fit Lagos Gymnasium, continuing its efforts to enhance player development and ensure Nigerian rugby athletes are physically prepared for league competitions and international fixtures.

Advertisement

This one-year partnership renewal offers mutual benefits, providing a platform for Nigerian players—both domestic and foreign-based—to access world-class strength and conditioning support during national team camps and training periods. Cross-Fit Lagos aims to deepen its relationship with the NRFF, leveraging the goodwill associated with the federation.

Dr. Ademola Are, NRFF President, described the partnership as a significant boost for Nigeria’s national teams. “This is a wonderful development, especially for all our national team players when they are in camp, and we look forward to consolidating this partnership,” he stated.

Advertisement

Cross-Fit Lagos will deliver a comprehensive strength and conditioning programme for Nigeria’s national rugby teams, alongside bespoke consulting services for individual players.

Mr. Isaac Amadi, owner of Cross-Fit Lagos, expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed collaboration: “We are delighted to partner with the Nigerian Rugby Football Federation for their strength and conditioning training. We are committed to providing the best of our coaching expertise and facilities to support the Black Stallions’ fitness goals over the next two years, with the possibility of extending the partnership. We are also open to joining the team in camp if needed—as the Black Stallions say, ‘One Team, One Dream.'”

The renewed partnership marks another step forward in the NRFF’s mission to build stronger, fitter, and more competitive national teams.