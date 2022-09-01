Commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi has warned operators of private guard companies (PGCs) against bearing or using arms.

Audi, who also warned PGC operators to desist from using their operating licences for profits alone , charged them to utilise the opportunity by contributing their quota to national security.

He gave the directive yesterday at a brief ceremony for the issuance of licences to 20 newly approved private security operators at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja.

While cautioning that their licences are not transferable, he said, “There would be no bearing of firearms in your operations; it is illegal and criminal to do so; anybody caught is on his own and should be ready to face the consequences.”

Audi who explained that the licences were issued after the operators met the prescribed standard and several procedures and scrutiny.

He charged them to use their new operational licences to contribute their quota to promoting internal security in the country.

“The position you occupy is very germane to the existence of this country as long as security is concerned. This operating licence is not for business profits alone but an opportunity for you to contribute your quota to the security of the country,” he said.