Five fresh millionaires have emerged in Kano as part of the ongoing Dangote Cement promotion which started in July.

Also, it was jubilation galore in Port Harcourt yesterday as more millionaires emerged in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies 3 promo.

Encomiums poured in for the management of Dangote Cement Plc from both the regulators and the winners.

Speaking at the presentation of cheques to the five new winners in Kano, group head, Sales and Marketing, Rabiu Umar, said the promo is a way of giving back to society and rewarding customers of Dangote Cement Plc.

He said the ongoing “Bag of Goodies Season 3” National Consumer Promotion will see the company give out a whooping N1billion to its customers across the countries, adding that this huge money will further ginger economic activities as people are more able to invest.

Also speaking, regional sales director North West Dangote Cement Plc, Aliyu Dan Aliyu urged winners to spread the messages so that more people can benefit from the new scheme.

This is as representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Linda Owhloo-Oko said her commission has gone through every detail of the promotion and certified it good for the cement consumers and that her presence was to lend credence to the fact that the promotion is genuine.

She commended the management of Dangote Cement for the transparent manner it was conducting the promotion, saying, “we have followed through since the commencement of the promo, we monitored to see that everything is done according to rules and Dangote Cement has passed all tests.”

A Port Harcourt-based block moulder, Noah Adefusi, who won the grand prize of N5 million in the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3, could not contain his joy as he was called to speak on the promo.

Noah, who is also a retailer of cement said: “I was initially skeptical of the promo and discarded it as a ruse until he started picking and keeping winning cards and completed the spelling of Dangote with one of the cards having an eagle. On presenting the cards at the redemption center, they were verified, and he was told to wait for the presentation event.”

He vowed to stick to Dangote Cement and never attempt to use other brands in his block moulding business. He promised to prevail on all his friends, family members, and acquittances to switch over to Dangote Cement as the company keeps to its words of rewarding consumers.

Confidence Illechukwu who won N1 million said that this is the second time he is winning N1 million in Dangote Cement Promo.

According to him, he won N1 million at the last promo and in this new season, has also emerged as a winner.

said that “he will continue to patronize Dangote Cement to enable him to continue winning.”

The Regional director, Sales, South-South, Dangote Cement, George Okoro, described the ongoing ‘Bag of Goodies Season 3’ National Consumer Promotion as a way of giving back to the consumers and retailers of the Dangote Group.

He said that consumers and retailers are the backbones of Dangote Cement as a company. According to him, the promo came at the right time as it will cushion the effect of the global economic downturn on people.

National Sales director, Dangote Cement, Funmi Sanni, praised the winners and consumers of Dangote Cement as their patronage has kept the cement giant in the business.

She said that block moulders deserve mention as they have continued to use Dangote Cement products, adding that majority of winners in the promo are from them.

Explaining the impact of the prizes, she said that if a retailer or block moulder wins N5 million, he is now capable of buying about two more truckload of cement, which will increase his capacity, create more business and even more hands will be required to manage the expanded business.

She started that Dangote Cement is creating more indirect jobs through the promo.

The Pan-African Cement manufacturer had in July unveiled a Spell Dangote and become Millionaires in a season 3 of its Bag of Goodies National Consumer promo, in Lagos during which the Company announced that 500 consumers would win a million naira each while another 100 would win N5million within four months.

The new winner millionaires who emerged in Kano are Messrs Auwal Abdullahi, Isyaku Yunusa, Isyaku Yunusa, Idris Ibrahim Haruna, Miftau Shuaibu Aliyu and Jamilu Rshaif Idris.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the winners, Auwal Abdullahi, 31, and a father of three, spoke glowingly of Dangote Cement Plc and added that he’s probably the first millionaire in his family.

He promised to use the money judiciously through reasonable investment in the cement sector, and also support his family’s recurrent needs.

The Season 3 promo is expected to produce 125 millionaires monthly with N1 billion in total to be won both cash and otherwise.