Preparatory to Saturday, July 16 gubernatorial election in Osun State, the commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has approved the deployment of 11,226 officers and men to cover the 3,763 polling units, collation centres, flash points as well as critical national assets and infrastructure in all the 31 local government areas of the state.

The NSCDC, in a statement by it’s director, public relations, Olusola Odumosu, said the deployment was not to intimidate residents but to prevent miscreants from hijacking or disrupting the election process.

According to the statement, the deployed officers, who were drawn from the national headquarters and nine state commands; Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and Edo, are to supply manpower for the election before, during and after the exercise.

The Corps boss categorically stated that the deployed officers have been acquainted with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 as regards to rules of engagement, hence, must comply with the Corps’ operational code, standard operating procedure and above all, display of professionalism and high sense of discipline throughout the election.

“This robust operational order has been activated to ensure a hitch free exercise and guide against molestation and intimidation of the electorates by hoodlums or party thugs,” the statement said.

Dr. Audi hinted that in readiness for the election, the Corps’ undercover personnel from the national headquarters have joined their counterparts in Osun State for covert operations to nip any security compromise in the bud.

The Commandant-General assigned Deputy Commandant General (DCG) in charge of operations, Dauda Mungadi, to oversee the election exercise.

He stressed that, a pool of officers shall be drawn from Special Forces, such as Arms Squad Unit, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Unit (CBRNE), the Special Female Squad, Rapid Response Squad, K9 and SWAT Unit, different from the regular conventional personnel, in order to have a successful execution of the assignment.

He warned all personnel deployed to remain apolitical, stressing that whoever is found perpetrating unethical conduct will certainly face sanctions.