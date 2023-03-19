The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated the All Progressives congress (APC) in two polling units situated at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House (Government House ) Kaduna state.

The two polling units were Polling Unit 013 and 014 all within the Government House premises.

The PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan, won polling unit 014 with 77 votes against the APC governorship candidate, Sen.Uba Sani who scored 40 votes.

The presiding officer, Mohammed Baso explained that the Labour Party scored 0. PRP 1, NNPP 1, adding that 7 invalid votes were recorded.

Also, at Polling Unit 013, the PDP polled 69 votes against the APC which scored 64 votes.

The presiding officer, Kalu Kelechi Michael while announcing the results said the LP scored 8 votes, PRP 01, NNPP 01.

In Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom’s Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate Titus Uba lost at the Government House in Makurdi Polling unit.

According to the result announced at the polling unit, APC got 166, PDP-53 and LP got 8.