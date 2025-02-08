The Assistant Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in charge of Zone 4, Shehu Magaji Tunga, has visited the former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) at his hill-top residence in Minna, Niger State.

The NSCDC Zone 4 Command comprises of Kwara and Niger States.

The zonal public relations officer of NSCDC, Abdullahi Mohammed, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Saturday, said Tunga who has just been redeployed to head Zone 4 of the Corps, paid homage to General Babangida on Friday.

The Zonal Commander said he visited the former Military President in his residence “as a mark of respect to his iconic personality and recognition of his legacies, national contributions and particularly his exceptional support to the Corps.”

He used the occasion to restate the commitment of the NSCDC to protecting the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure.

“This task is indeed enormous and we

need all the support for the Corps, particularly as the Corps is witnessing unprecedented transformation under the leadership of Dr Abubakar Audi. To this end, Your Excellency, I am here today with my management team to tap from your wealth of experience, seek your continuous fatherly blessings, guidance and support to the Corps,” Tunga said was quoted as saying during the visit.

He prayed Allah to grant Babangida more wisdom, sound health and long life to sustain all the good work and services he’s been doing for the nation.

In his response, Gen. Babangida assured the NSCDC Zonal Commander of his blessings and continuous support to the security agency.

“Indeed, I am glad you are here with your management team, your Corps is doing so much and I can I assure you that you are home away from home ACG Tunga. We will give you all the support you need to succeed in carrying out your assignment in Zone 4 Minna,” Gen. Babangida stated.