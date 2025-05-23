The Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) said it has suspended Edo Coach Jackson Edobor from further participation at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival tagged ‘Gateway Games’ for unruly behaviour.

The Federation stated this in a letter signed by its Secretary General, Mr. Joel Akinluwa on Thursday in Abeokuta.

He said that Edobor is suspended from attending any cycling competitions and/or visiting the cycling venue with immediate effect.

Akinluwa attributed his suspension to an “unacceptable behavior on Wednesday, during a cycling event at the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta.

According to the letter, Edobor was threatening to kill an invited Commissaire, Mr. Osaretin Emuze and accusing him of influencing the outcome of the Male Team Pursuits.

The CFN stated that the behavior not only brought shame to the coach and his team, but also compromised the integrity of the event.

The federation however, stated that before the suspension could be lifted, the coach is required to write a letter of apology to the federation acknowledging his wrongdoing.

It said that he should promise that he will not engage in such behaviour in the future.

The federation also warned that the letter of apology must reach it within 48 hours, failure of which may result in further disciplinary actions.( NAN)