The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has secured the broadcasting rights for the highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), tagged Côte d’Ivoire 2023, after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Afro Sports.

The announcement comes as a surprise after MultiChoice, the owners of DSTV and Super Sports, failed to secure the rights for Africa’s biggest football spectacle as in previous years.

Making the the announcement on it X handle, the NTA wrote “NEWS FLASH NTA SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH AFRO SPORTS FOR TRANSMISSION OF 52 MATCHES OF AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS IN CÔTE D’iVOIRE.”

This will come as a relief for most football fans in the country, as they had been wondering how they would watch this year’s AFCON.

This strategic partnership ensures that NTA will broadcast all 52 matches of the AFCON tournament.

The tournament will kick off on Saturday, 13th January 2024 and end on Sunday, 11th February 2024, in the vibrant football nation of Cote d’Ivoire.

The AFCON 2023 opening match will see hosts Cote d’Ivoire taking on Guinea-Bissau in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.