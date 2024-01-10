Nigerian singer and songwriter, Victor Adere, better known as Victor AD, has faulted a BBC Africa Eye’s documentary that accused the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua, of several atrocities, including stage miracles and sexual manipulation of his female members.

The singer, whose family has been affiliated with the SCOAN since he was six years, on Wednesday, took to X to defend the deceased man of God.

LEADERSHIP reports that the BBC had in a three-part expose on the alleged secret lives of the late televangelist, published on TouTube with the title “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua,” reported interviews with no fewer than 30 former members of the SCOAN.

The respondents had detailed instances of abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, and staged miracles.They also claimed that although the church was aware of all the allegations, they never investigated them. They allege that the sexual crimes spanned over two decades.

But Victor AD, who came into prominence with the single ‘Wetin We Gain’ in 2018, has dismissed the BBC Africa Eye’s allegation, stating instances where TB Joshua’s intervention brought succour to people.

The singer also cited his own healing from a skin disease at the age of six, his mother’s recovery from a gunshot wound that was supposed to lead to amputation, and his sister’s regained eyesight during her primary school years.

The singer, who wrote in Pidgin English, said on X,, “So many wonderful deeds!! Which of these are fake or staged? When my family and I were homeless, he gave us shelter and fed us. God is not a man.”

Unmoved by the accusations, Victor AD added, “Say whatever you like. It won’t change the fact that God is God.”

Meanwhile, a viral video displayed Victor AD attempting to heal his mother through a video call after using what he referred to as “anointing water” from the church and spraying it on his phone screen while exclaiming, “Be healed” upon seeing his mother’s injured hand.

Meanwhile, the SCOAN, in its reaction to the BBC documentary, described the allegations as unfounded, accusing the news platform of not following the kernels of journalism in its publication.

The church in a statement signed by its Public Affairs Director, Mr Dare Adejumo, said that to investigate and publish or broadcast reports was a central kernel in journalism but to do so outside the ethics and fundamental principles of the profession was an aberration.