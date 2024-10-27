Teachers from Kano, Jigawa and Katsina have been trained by the National Teachers Institute (NTI) on how to migrate from analogue system of teaching to the digital system.

The training which took place in Kano was conducted by the NTI with support from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The teachers are from established smart schools across the region.

Speaking with newsmen at the opening ceremony of the training on Thursday, the executive secretary of UBEC, Hamid Bobboyi, expressed the need for teachers to migrate from analogue to digital methods of teaching to meet up with modern challenges.

“We are here for the training of teachers coming from three of our smart schools within the northwest region that includes Kano, Jigawa and Katsina.

“The whole idea is to train them on attitudinal change particularly as they are shifting from the usual analogue scheme that we are having in our classrooms to the digital platforms that the smart schools represent.

“As you know, the smart school programme has been an integral part of UBEC and it has been designed to ensure that new educational technologies can be made available to our children here in Nigeria and particularly at the basic education level.

“You can catch them very young to make sure that they are digitally literate and to make sure that they can use these gadgets to enhance their knowledge,” he stated.

Addressing newsmen, the director of NTI, Prof Garba Musa, expressed the need for a broader engagement of teachers in the migration from analogue to digital system of teaching, adding that the training can be done by the NTI which is internationally accredited.