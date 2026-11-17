The National Universities Commission (NUC) has warned Nigerians against enrolling at the University of America, Curaçao, and its affiliated centres in the country, declaring their operations illegal.

The commission said the institution had been admitting students, offering academic programmes and claiming to award degrees through campuses operating without its approval.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, and signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Rita N. Okonjo, the NUC identified the affected centres as Cosmopolitan International Business School, Garki, Abuja, its Federal Capital Territory Learning Centre, and the University of America College of Science and Technology, also known as UAPOLY, in Ekpoma, Edo State.

It maintained that neither the foreign university nor its affiliated centres had been authorised to operate or award degrees in Nigeria.

The commission said its investigations revealed that the institution was not accredited by any agency recognised by the United States Department of Education or the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

“Its purported listing in the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), as well as its claimed registrations in California and Florida, does not confer accreditation or authority to award recognised university degrees,” the notice said.

The NUC also dismissed claims that the institution had obtained approval from Nigerian regulatory agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Education, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

“Similarly, its claims of approval by the Federal Ministry of Education, JAMB, NBTE and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria do not authorise it to operate a university or award degrees in Nigeria,” the commission stated.

The commission expressed concern over the institution’s advertisements for programmes in Law, Nursing Science, Engineering, Pharmaceutical Science, Aerospace and Rocket Engineering, as well as postgraduate qualifications, including PhD degrees.

It said the institution had allegedly attracted prospective students with promises of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilisation, professional recognition and Green Cards to live and work in the United States or Europe.

The NUC warned that qualifications obtained from unapproved institutions would not be recognised for NYSC mobilisation, professional registration with relevant Nigerian regulatory bodies or admission into the Nigerian Law School.

“The use of reputable public institutions as venues for ceremonies does not constitute endorsement or confer legitimacy on an unapproved university,” the commission added.

It urged students, parents and guardians to avoid seeking admission, paying fees or participating in academic programmes offered by the institution and its affiliated centres.

The commission further warned that individuals and organisations involved in their operations could face regulatory and legal action.

It advised prospective students to consult its website for the list of universities approved to operate in Nigeria.