The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the federal government to establish a national salary framework for journalists to address poor remuneration, improve welfare and strengthen protection for media practitioners across the country.

NUJ National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, made the appeal on Saturday at the fourth edition of the union’s Annual Milestone Recognition of Media Icons in Abuja, held under the theme: “Strengthening Democracy Through Responsible Journalism and Good Governance.”

Yahaya lamented that journalists continued to earn poor salaries despite their contributions to democracy, accountability and national development, as well as the risks associated with their profession.

He urged President Tinubu to approve improved salary structures for journalists, drawing a comparison with the recent salary adjustment for judicial workers.

“If the President can approve and increase the salary structure for judicial workers, why not journalists? The time is now,” he said.

The NUJ president disclosed that the union was working with other professional bodies on a legislative proposal to address journalists’ welfare, with plans to present a bill to the National Assembly.

He also revealed that the union was discussing additional support and remuneration for journalists working in perilous media environments with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

According to him, the NUJ hopes to extend any successful welfare arrangement to journalists across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory through engagements with state governors.

Meanwhile, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to press freedom, transparency and accountability, insisting that journalists must be free to hold government accountable without intimidation or unnecessary restrictions.

Oborevwori stated this in a keynote address delivered on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Johnson Erijo.

He described a free and independent press as essential to democracy, noting that journalists give citizens a voice, promote public debate and ensure that those in authority remain accountable.

The governor recalled the role of journalists in Nigeria’s nationalist struggle, resistance against military rule and the restoration of democracy in 1999. He noted that many suffered harassment, intimidation and unlawful detention, while some lost their lives defending press freedom.

Citing Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, Oborevwori said the mass media had a constitutional responsibility to uphold the fundamental objectives of the Constitution and hold government accountable to the people.

He urged journalists to uphold professional ethics, particularly accuracy, fairness and verification, warning that misinformation, hate speech and misleading reports on social media could deepen divisions and undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

He stressed that responsible journalism did not mean shielding public officials from criticism, but ensuring that reports were factual and fairly presented.

The governor also said government had a duty to protect press freedom, promote transparency and accept legitimate media scrutiny, adding that the media should not be treated merely as a platform for publicising government activities.

Yahaya commended Oborevwori for his relationship with journalists, saying the union had not recorded any incident of intimidation, harassment or arrest of journalists by the state government during his tenure.

He also praised the governor’s development initiatives, including road construction, debt repayment and interventions for vulnerable women and children.

Earlier, former NUJ president and chairman of the occasion, Christopher Isiguzo, urged journalists to resist misinformation, propaganda and divisive narratives ahead of the next general election.

He advised media practitioners to inform without inflaming tensions, hold public officials accountable without becoming partisan and report promptly without sacrificing accuracy.

“We must inform without inflaming, hold power accountable without becoming partisan actors, and report with speed without sacrificing accuracy and verification,” he said.

Isiguzo warned against the use of information as a political weapon, insisting that journalists’ loyalty should remain with truth, public interest and national stability.

He said democracy must go beyond elections to deliver accountable leadership, justice, security and improved living conditions for citizens.

“Regardless of who wins or loses elections, Nigeria must always win,” he said.

The ceremony also honoured personalities for their contributions to journalism, public service, media leadership and community development.

Among the award recipients were Oborevwori; Azubuike Ishiekwene, Senior Vice Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP Group Limited; Comrade Franz Ndulue; Olori Janet-MBA Afolabi, CNN award-winning journalist and Queen of Apomu Kingdom; High Chief Sewude Adeyinka Amosu; Tabitha Sani Kangiwa; Jibril Muhammed-Bello; Segun Adeniyi; and Comrade Mukhtar Mohammed Gidado.

The recognition celebrated their contributions and underscored the NUJ’s commitment to promoting professional excellence and inspiring the next generation of media practitioners.