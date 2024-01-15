In anticipation of the Supreme Court’s forthcoming ruling on the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in Nasarawa State, the youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for justice and a fair verdict.

The PDP youths, who made the call during a protest in the state led by its leader, Sani Mohammed, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for refraining from interference in judicial matters.

They also commended the Supreme Court for its various judgments on the 2023 governorship election petitions, stressing that its ruling on the Nasarawa gubernatorial election must resonate with the voices of the masses in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that the protesters gathered in significant numbers, chanting slogans and holding placards with messages like “Justice for the PDP” and “Let Democracy Prevail,” among others.

Mohammed said, “We came here to commend our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for not interfering with the judiciary, and secondly, we want to call on all the Supreme Court judges to do justice, especially in this Nasarawa case.

“Whoever won on the 18th of March, 2023, let them give victory to the owner of the mandate, and that is why we are here. We also call on our people to be law-abiding; we don’t want any distraction in Nasarawa state, we don’t want any trouble in Nasarawa state. What we are looking for is our victory, and by the grace of God, Ombugadu will become the governor of Nasarawa state.

“I am fully satisfied with Supreme Court judgments so far, especially in Kano and Plateau state. I want to commend the Supreme Court for doing that and I want them to replicate such a decision in Nasarawa state by the grace of God.”

Corroborating, one of the PDP stakeholders, Hon. Awaisu Abdullahi, said: “Looking at the happenings in the country, most especially, we want to use this opportunity to thank Mr. President for not interfering in the judicial process, most especially as it concerns the Supreme Court.

“We are happy so far, and in that, our morale is very high. You can see even before tomorrow music in every member’s houses, in their units, in the wards and in the state, we are happy. We know that as we go there tomorrow, we will return victorious.”