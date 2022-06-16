The director general of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has admonished officials of the scheme to ensure excellent work delivery in the discharge of their 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Orientation Camp assignments.

Fadah stated this during the briefing of resident/touring officers and support staff of the NYSC, held at the National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

In a press statement by the director of press and public relations, Eddy Megwa, the DG said all hands must be on deck in order not to defeat the aim of the Orientation Course which is the first Cardinal programme of the NYSC.

He also urged them to imbibe teamwork with officials from other collaborating agencies in order to attain the desired objectives of the exercise.

He encouraged every staff of the Scheme across the country to leverage on various strategies that led to the success stories of previous exercises, and also strive for the success of the forthcoming exercise.

The DG stated further that though the NYSC is a human-friendly Scheme, it would not tolerate any act of indiscipline from any erring Corps Member or Camp official.

Speaking on the five-point policy trust of his administration, General Muhammad Fadah said he will strengthen the existing collaboration with the Scheme’s stakeholders for greater output, leverage on the robust security and welfare package for Corps Members and Staff, enhance the deployment of ICT solutions, rejig the NYSC Ventures Management for optimal delivery among others.

The director, planning, research and statistics, Alhaji Ahmed Wada Ikaka advised the resident officers and support staff to seek clarification from the appropriate quarters at the NDHQ in case of any difficult situation, because every Orientation Exercise is unique on its own.

The swearing-in ceremony for the 21 day exercise is scheduled on Tuesday June 21, 2022 while closing ceremony is Tuesday July 5 , 2022.