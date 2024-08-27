Amid the hardship triggered by the country’s economic downturn, corporate organisations and well-to-do Nigerians have been urged to show kindness to the less privileged and vulnerable in society by supporting them with their resources.

The Chairman of Elizade Group of Companies, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, who gave the advice, said such acts of generosity will go a long way in ameliorating the economic hardship and cushioning the effects of other challenges Nigerians are facing.

The renowned businessman and philanthropist who stressed the need to show compassion and be generous to the people called on all stakeholders to join hands with the government in its efforts to bring relief and succour to the needy.

Chief Ade-Ojo, the founder of Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, spoke in Lagos while donating a brand-new 15-seater bus to the Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Home, Lagos, celebrating his 86th birthday.

He said, “Giving symbolises our commitment to upholding the values of compassion and solidarity, which are at the heart of our humanity.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude for your love and care. Despite your challenges, your continued praise of God is truly inspiring. I especially commend the caregivers and teachers for their dedication and hard work. I am delighted to donate this bus as a token of my appreciation. May God continue to strengthen and bless you all. Thank you for everything you do.”

In her response, Mrs Oyinade Samuel-Eluwole, Founder of the Elizabethan Humanitarian Life (H&H) Foundation, who visited the home to celebrate with the esteemed philanthropist and the Grand patron of the NGO, expressed her gratitude for Chief Ade-Ojo’s kind gesture.

She acknowledged his longstanding support for the home and the vulnerable in society.

Mrs. Abosede Oyeniran, Principal of the orphanage home, also conveyed her appreciation, highlighting their numerous challenges, including issues relating to feeding, electricity, and transportation.