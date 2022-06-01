A joint operation of the Ebonyi State Police Command Tactical Operation Teams, the military and the Department of State Services (DSS) has invaded and dislodged criminals hibernating at the main camp of Eastern Security Network (ESN) within Onicha Isu LGA of Ebonyi State.

The security personnel who engaged in a shoot-out with the IPOB/ESN members shot dead three of the suspected hoodlums.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the state police public relations officer, Chris Anyanwu, said the invasion was sequel to an attack on a police patrol team yesterday evening during which a police officer was murdered in cold blood by the hoodlums.

He said based on intelligence at the Police Command’s disposal, the hoodlums were trailed to a camp at Isu Onicha.

“While surveying the one-way route into the camp, the combined security forces were ambushed by the hoodlums who rained sporadic bullet shots in their direction.

“In a swift and spontaneous response, the joint team engaged the hoodlums in a counter-firing that lasted over 30minutes and neutralized them.

“As a result of the superior firing power of the joint team, some of the hoodlums with bullet-wounds scampered for escape in different directions. The team later combed the bush and recovered two AK rifles with a few rounds of their ammunition and three corpses of the assailants.

“The team made their way to the main enclave of the miscreants and after a thorough ransacking, recovered more exhibits.”

He said that some of the items recovered after the operation included: one AK-49 rifle breech number 1984-AM1196, one AK-47 rifle breech number 1971-DF2726, one AR rifle with illegible breech number.

Others included, 147 rounds of AR ammunition, 38 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one locally fabricated double-barrelled pistol, two walkie-talkie sets and their chargers, two charm-like substances, one hospital card, one Diamond bank ATM card, two National ID cards, one Techno phone battery, and other incriminating items.

Anyanwu said efforts were still on to apprehend the fleeing criminals and urged members of the public to assist the police with relevant information about the activities of the criminals and their hideouts and be assured of utmost protection of their identities.

The PPRO said similarly, the command in two separate operations, swooped on the shrine/residence of two notorious native doctors; Itumo Edeh Omukwor aged 63 years and Irem Ogbeji Nwaduma aged 50 years, all of Okpera Osege in Ndufu Echara Ikwo LGA, of Ebonyi State.

He said items recovered include one locally fabricated pistol, one revolver pump action gun with two cartridges and substances believed to be charms were recovered from them.

He said they were arrested in connection to the incessant attacks on police formations/personnel and government establishments as well as preparing their cohorts with charms when going for such attacks.