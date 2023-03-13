53 victims of the unfortunate Train-Bus accident that happened at the PWD – Shogunle axis of Ikeja on Thursday in Lagos State have been discharged from the state’s public health facilities after receiving medical care and management.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who stated this on Sunday while giving an update about the accident said 39 patients are currently hospitalised at LASUTH, two at General Hospital Odan-Lagos and two General Hospital, Gbagada.

Abayomi noted that the fatality figure remained at 6 with no other death recorded from the accident.

The commissioner had in earlier briefing attributed the low casualty figure recorded to the effective triage strategy that was put in place and carried out first by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and secondly by the management of LASUTH.

He said, “What we have recorded here in the hospital (LASUTH), is 102 injured persons associated with the train-bus accident, we believe most of these would have been inside the bus, but because the bus was carried for a long distance by the train, we also aware that there were persons that were injured outside of the bus. So, this is probably responsible for the higher number of persons that were brought to LASUTH for treatment.

The Commissioner who noted that he has also visited patients transferred to other government hospitals from LASUTH disclosed that all patients are stable and responding well to management adding that severe complications is very much unlikely as the patients have been settled to their respective wards.

He said: I visited patients that were referred out of LASUTH yesterday, most of them were at the Toll Gate Accident and Emergency Centre, Gbagada General Hospital, General Hospital Odan-Lagos and Orile-Agege General Hospital, they were very stable; one or two of them had severe injuries and will be kept for a bit longer but by and large they are all very stable and comfortable as of yesterday evening when we visited.