To mark the World Hearing Day and the 87th birthday of former Nigerian president, chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation has shared free ear care and hearing aids to less-privileged people across the country.

The chief executive officer, of the foundation Dr. Olalekan Makinde, said the foundation has been actively providing free ear care services and distributing hearing aids to Nigerians in need.

“This initiative, which aims to address hearing impairments and promote ear health, is a testament to the foundation’s commitment to the well-being of the Nigerian people,” he said.

He said with the programme ending on Tuesday, the foundation had released 2,000 hearing aids free to the beneficiaries.

Additionally, attendees have access to free audiology tests and the provision of ear molds, ensuring that beneficiaries receive comprehensive support for their hearing needs.

He said: “Since its commencement, the program has seen hundreds of beneficiaries come forward to receive assistance. From children to the elderly, individuals from various walks of life have been able to access vital ear care services and receive the necessary hearing aids.

The impact of this initiative extends far beyond the distribution of devices; it signifies a significant step towards improving the quality of life for those experiencing hearing loss.

‘’Recognising that not all potential beneficiaries may have been able to collect their hearing aids during the program’s duration, the foundation has implemented a thoughtful solution. Those who have been unable to collect their aids will be contacted at a later date to arrange for pickup, ensuring that no one is left behind in this essential endeavor.’’

According to him, “the foundation’s commitment to promoting ear health and addressing hearing impairments exemplifies the spirit of compassion and service. By providing free ear care services and distributing hearing aids, they are not only marking World Hearing Day and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s birthday but also making a meaningful difference in the lives of countless Nigerians.”

Governors across the nation have been approached to host these vital events in their respective regions. Imo and Ebonyi states are under consideration for the Southeast, while Bayelsa and Rivers are earmarked for the South-south. In the Northwest, Kaduna and Kano are being targeted, among others.

However, the foundation’s ambitions extend beyond Nigeria’s borders. Plans are already underway to replicate this program in several regions of Ghana and other West African countries. This expansion underscores the foundation’s commitment to addressing hearing impairments on a broader scale, transcending national boundaries to uplift communities across the region.

He said, despite its noble intentions, the program’s success hinges on collaboration and support from various stakeholders. The foundation welcomes partnerships with governments, organizations, and philanthropists who share its vision of a world where ear health is prioritized and hearing aids are accessible to all who need them.

As the program continues to expand its reach, let us rally behind the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation in its mission to make ear care and hearing aids accessible to all. Together, we can create a future where no one is left in silence, and every voice is heard loud and clear.