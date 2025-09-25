Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, expressed sadness over the death of former Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Solomon Ewuga, describing his passing as unfortunate.

The former President, who is in New York attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), declared that the late Ewuga was one individual whom he knew so well as an accomplished and a successful man that made success of almost every venture he had undertaken.

Obasanjo’s message was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday.

He said: “From journalism to lecturing and public service. He demonstrated professionalism, managerial competence and leadership traits that stood him out among his peers.

“Solomon was always ready and available to contribute to nation-building process. He made a daring foray into politics and contested the Nasarawa State governorship seat in 1999, which unfortunately he lost to Dr. Abdullahi Adamu, who eventually later picked him as his Deputy.

“That was the position he held briefly before I appointed him as Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria on my assumption of office as the President of Nigeria also in 1999.

“His two years of service between 1999 and 2001 as a Minister of State afforded him an opportunity for him to join us in our effort to revive the nation which he did with great vigour, determination and resilience. He provided a dedicated and quality leadership above everything else in the Ministry.

“His role in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Senator representing Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the 7th Senate between 2011 and 2015 can also not go unrecognized. Solomon worked tirelessly to forge a constructive rapprochement between the Executive and the Legislature.

“Much as he represented his Senatorial District, he had a truly pan-Nigerian vision which informed his selfless exertions in the Committees he served.

“He was a very un-assuming, forthright and committed patriot whose legacies speak volumes of the indelible mark he left on the sands of time. He will be missed for his humility, honesty and the quality of his contributions to discourse.

“On behalf of my family and on my own behalf, I convey our sincere condolences on this unfortunate and irreparable loss. It is our prayer that the good Lord will grant his soul sweet repose and his family the strength to bear the loss.”