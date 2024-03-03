Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Muhammed Sa’ad Alade Bamgbola as one whose life continues to be a testimony to the possibility of living as an adherent of one’s religion while acknowledging religious tolerance and harmony in a multi-religious nation like Nigeria.

Chief Obasanjo noted that as a Muslim leader, Sheikh Bamgbola has provided inspirational leadership to millions of the faithful and used his high office in fostering understanding and unity amongst all, irrespective of their religion or ethnic background.

The former Nigerian leader stated this in a congratulatory letter to celebrate the Islamic cleric’s 90th birthday anniversary which took place in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Sunday.

Obasanjo, in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in the letter dated Feb. 21, 2024, stressed that Bamgbola, as a true devotee and practical follower of the tenets of Islam, has been an embodiment of piety, responsible conduct and peaceful propagation of his religion.

“We believe that this happy event is one worth celebrating, for the fact that Almighty Allah has not only blessed you with longevity but also with great talent and wisdom that you have deployed over the years in unblemished service to your community, your State and the nation,” Obasanjo was quoted as having stated.

Obasanjo, who visited the celebrant at his Sodeke area residence of Abeokuta before attending his 87th Thanksgiving Service at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Chapel of Christ the Glorious King, explained that he would have personally wished to be at the birthday prayer session but, for the thanksgiving progamme.

The celebrant in his brief remark, said that the visit was a dream come true for him, as he had dreamt of receiving Obasanjo in his house about 50 years ago.

According to him, “I followed my spiritual leader, Sheikh Adam El-Ilori to see the President, then as the Head of State and that night, I had a dream that the Head of State also visited me at my house.

“I felt who I am, that will receive such personality as a guest in my house. I told my Spiritual Leader, and he said the dream shall come into fruition no matter how long it will take. But, look at it the dream coming to past after almost 50 years and we are both still alive,” the elated cleric said.

Sheikh Bamgbola who expressed gratitude to the former president in the visit pledged to continually pray for him “because we know your position in the black race and the world.”

The immediate past Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Baba Adinni of Yoruba, Edo and Delta States, Alh. Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola, the National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu among others were on the visit.