Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced the winners of Season 4 of its Bourn Factor School Talent Competition.

The announcement of the winners was made at a media parley held in Lagos with representatives from the winning schools present to receive their prizes.

Golden Treasure Model Nursery and Primary School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, won the grand prize of three million naira, Evanna Vision Academy, Benin City, Edo State, which came second, won two million naira, while Treasure Gold Kiddies Academy, Akure, Ondo State, placed third, and won one million naira.

The competition has been held annually, for the last four years, with winning schools receiving monetary prizes and a sponsorship of a social impact activity of their choice.

Speaking at the parley, Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Mrs Oyeyimika Adeboye, said it is committed to the mental wellbeing of children.

“We realise that a lot of children have an affinity for extracurricular activities apart from the usual curriculum, and that is why the Bourn Factor School Talent Competition endeavours to recognise and encourage kids to showcase these talents.

“It was imperative for Bournvita to provide ample investment in the talent and education of children, our key consumers, by partnering with schools,” she said.

In his remarks, Category Manager, Cocoa Beverages and Biscuits, Cadbury West Africa, Tolu Olaoye said the organisation see itself as partners to parents and guardians, equipping their children with 16 essential vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc, and calcium, for healthy growth and mental alertness.

“Bournvita is also keen on improving digital literacy. We have done this by providing well-equipped and conducive computer laboratories to past school winners of the Bourn Factor School Talent Competition. We also require winning schools to suggest a charity which we support financially and materially. We believe all these are an investment into the future and health of our country,” Olaoye said.

The Bourn Factor School Talent Competition is open to primary schools across the country, who can qualify and earn points by submitting empty sachets and jars of Bournvita. Schools that qualify are then required to send in a five-minute video display of their students’ talent.

The top five schools are rewarded with a sponsored end-of-year party, courtesy of Bournvita, with children from an orphanage of their choice in attendance. The Bourn Factor School Talent Competition is planned to be expanded in the coming years, thereby increasing its reach across schools, and rewarding winners.