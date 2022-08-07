Music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has launched a new ministry/campaign tagged, “Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry” (FADAM), as part of his efforts to join forces with the war against alcoholism and drug addiction, especially among the younger generation of Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

The development, according to the music icon, is a separate ministry aside from his popular Decross Gospel Mission and Ebenezer Obey Evangelistic Ministry, to massively enlighten and educate youths on the danger of alcoholism and drug addiction.

Obey as he is fondly called also noted that FADAM will also become an avenue to assist parents and families of alcoholic and drug-addicted children and youths as it will allow them to overcome the challenges and make their children better citizens of society.

The octogenarian musician, who received the news of the demise of his son, Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi, during his short vacation in the United Kingdom, stressed that the reason behind the launch of the new ministry become paramount to turning the pains of the death of his son, Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi into a solution ministry to parents and families of such children and youths passing through the same experience.

Obey, who also expressed sadness over the death of his son, Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi aged 48, despite trying all he could as a father to help the deceased fight against his weakness, but to no avail.

“The doctors called me six months ago to inform me that Yinka has less than six months to live, this was very painful and bad news that a father must not hear about his son, since then, “l went back to the Holy Spirit to teach me what to do and the result of my communication with the Holy Spirit is the launching of this ministry.

“I have received several condolence messages from all and sundry, l appreciate and thank you all for your love and concern. l also thank Yinka’s friends for their effort and support and l must thank Shina Obey-Fabiyi (my eldest son) for coordinating all his younger brothers and sisters, for extra and special care for Yinka till the end of his life. I also thank the pastors, elders, and the entire Decross family for everything.

“Once again! I appreciate all condolences, but let us rather turn further condolences to prayer support of this new ministry to help those who are in pain of alcoholism and drug addiction. Job 22:21: “Acquaint now thyself with God, and be at peace: thereby good shall come unto thee. Get out of Alcoholism, Get out of Drugs. Jesus Loves you,” he added.

Obey also assured his fans and music lovers that the incident, though sad, would not in any way affect all his pending performance engagements adding, “Note, all engagements and commitments remain valid and unaffected.”